April 28, 2017 10:41 AM

One person dead in crash on I-75 near High Falls Road

By Becky Purser

One person is dead in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on Interstate 75 about a mile south of the High Falls Road exit.

The victim’s name is expected to be released pending notificiation of family members.

The victim, the driver of a pickup truck, was headed north on Interstate 75 when he lost control near Mile Marker 197, according to Tracey Watson, a public information officer for the Georgia State Patrol. The pickup struck a guardrail west of the road and landed on its roof.

