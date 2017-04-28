One person dead in crash on I-75 near High Falls Road

One person is dead in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on Interstate 75 about a mile south of the High Falls Road exit.

The victim’s name is expected to be released pending notificiation of family members.

The victim, the driver of a pickup truck, was headed north on Interstate 75 when he lost control near Mile Marker 197, according to Tracey Watson, a public information officer for the Georgia State Patrol. The pickup struck a guardrail west of the road and landed on its roof.

Traffic is a mess, there is a fatality so if you're stuck in it, be respectful and watch the car in front of you please... pic.twitter.com/Z3DyL1Edxz — Monroe County EMA (@MonroeCountyEMA) April 28, 2017

