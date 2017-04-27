Atlanta attorney Tex McIver indicted on murder charge in shooting death of his wife

Atlanta attorney Claud “Tex” McIver has been indicted on the charge of malice murder in the shooting death of his wife last fall.
A Fulton County grand jury also indicted him on six other counts related to attempting to influence witnesses, District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. announced Thursday in a news release.
The indictment follows several weeks of evidence presentation in the Sept. 25 shooting death of Landa Diane McIver.
He was arrested in an Atlanta courtroom and taken to jail, WSB-TV reported.
Comments