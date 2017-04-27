‘Swingers-only’ soirée has Middle Georgia motel booked solid

A racy ad making the rounds on social media says a group is preparing a “complete hotel take over” in Forsyth this weekend at the Comfort Suites.
From the sound of things, they plan on making themselves, um, extra-comfortable.
The gathering is a “swingers-only” soirée put on by an outfit dubbing itself the South Side Swingers, and it is billed in a widely-shared Facebook post as “the hottest party in the South” — one featuring an over-the-top acronym: “Southern Ladies Up To Something.”
On Thursday, a Comfort Suites employee who answered the phone said she couldn’t discuss the event, which is set for Friday and Saturday at the 53-room inn, which sits next to Shoney’s at the intersection of Ga. 18 and Interstate 75 on the southeast side of Forsyth.
Monroe County sheriff’s Sgt. Lawson Bittick said he thinks locals in the town of 4,000 — and four dozen or so area churches — who’ve caught wind of the upcoming sexcapade have for the most part probably taken it with “a giggle.”
“No chaos,” the sergeant said, “or public disorder.”
Promoters of the two-day affair, which was first reported in this week’s edition of the Monroe County Reporter newspaper, declare in the ad that “no families!” are allowed and that tickets “start at just $30.”
The newspaper reported that the motel’s manager, Cathy Bannister, said every room was booked for Friday and Saturday, and that “the group likes the hotel’s convenient location and it’s none of her business what guests do behind closed doors.”
When a man promoting the event called the Forsyth-based newspaper with concerns about guests’ privacy, someone at the paper informed him “their group would not likely be sought for interviews.”
The Reporter article also noted that the promoter said his group employs its own “cleanup people” to “tidy the rooms ... before they leave.”
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
