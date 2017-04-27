Man with mental disorder walks away from group home during fire drill

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are asking the public’s help locating a 23-year-old man with mental disorders who is missing from a group home.
William Austin Kittrell walked away during a fire drill at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at an Arc home at 1749 Graham Road, according to a news release.
Kittrell, who has been known to be suicidal and who suffers from bipolar schizophrenia, is a white man about 5 feet 7 inches tall, with brown hair and weighing about 250 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, shorts that are blue, green and black, and black socks without any shoes.
Anyone who sees Kittrell is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
