April 27, 2017 4:39 AM

Man with mental disorder walks away from group home during fire drill

By Liz Fabian

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are asking the public’s help locating a 23-year-old man with mental disorders who is missing from a group home.

William Austin Kittrell walked away during a fire drill at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at an Arc home at 1749 Graham Road, according to a news release.

Kittrell, who has been known to be suicidal and who suffers from bipolar schizophrenia, is a white man about 5 feet 7 inches tall, with brown hair and weighing about 250 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, shorts that are blue, green and black, and black socks without any shoes.

Anyone who sees Kittrell is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

