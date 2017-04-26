‘She was alive ... I couldn’t get a response,’ says woman at scene of Lizzela attack

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:10 Cop Shop Podcast: A woman walks into a bar and a motorcycle helmet vanishes Pause 3:24 Elderly couple beaten; Neighbor talks about what she witnessed 0:49 One Day, 150 Students, 700 Community Service Hours 0:36 'They're safe, we're thankful to God,' grandma says of missing girls 2:31 Odd Jobs: Meet a Southern Mortician 2:18 Deputy wrestles alligator back into the swamp 2:24 Program gives child support-owing dads alternative to jail 1:40 Little Richard's childhood home in Macon moved in 90 seconds. 2:09 Little Richard's Pleasant Hill takes "hold of its destiny" 1:51 Warner Robins fire victim meets her heroes Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Sharon Trice, a neighbor of the elderly couple, called 911 to report the attack, talks about what she witnessed. Woody Marshall The Telegraph