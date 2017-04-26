Okefenokee refuge wildfire could rage until October at Georgia-Florida line

A major wildfire at the Georgia-Florida border could rage for six months without heavy rainfall.
The fire, which was sparked by lightning strike on April 6, has spread to more than 90 square miles in recent days through the Okefenokee Swamp and neighboring Osceola National Forest and John M. Bethea State Forest in Florida.
The Georgia Forestry Commission is fighting and monitoring what is known as the West Mims fire, which was nearly 60,000 acres and only eight percent contained as of late Tuesday.
Nearly 500 people are battling that blaze that began about 2.5 miles northeast of the Eddy Fire Tower in the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.
Westerly winds pushed the fire along the south side of Honey Island and toward the refuge interior.
Stephen C. Foster State Park also has been monitoring the blaze and conducted strategic burning operations south of Highway 177..
Wednesday, shifting winds could push smoke north of Jacksonville, Florida, after smoke advisories were issued Tuesday in the north Florida counties of Duval and Nassau and in Charlton County, Georgia.
Burn bans are in effect for the Okefenokee refuge, Baker County, Florida, and Charlton County, Georgia.
To make matters worse, the Homerville Fire Department reported five deliberately set fires Tuesday.
“Prayers for extra energy and strength as we finish up on these fires and conitnue with the West Mims!” the fire department’s Facebook page read.
