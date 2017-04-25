Southbound lane of Gray Highway blocked by storage building

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:18 Deputy wrestles alligator back into the swamp Pause 0:27 Storage shed falls off trailer on Gray Highway 2:19 BodyCam: Wrestling alligator back to wild 0:16 Warner Robins gymnast makes the coveted 'Perfect 10.0' 5:03 Lowell Register denies interfering with Creek Media 2:44 Brad Evans discusses Register arrest 1:08 Fire destroys apartments, woman rescued 3:43 Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' 3:04 Raw Video: Cops catch alleged gunman after Macon shooting 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

One lane of gray highway was closed just after 9 a.m. Tuesday when a storage building fell off trailer in the southbound lane's near Walmart. Liz Fabian The Telegraph