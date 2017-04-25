Southbound lane of Gray Highway blocked by storage building

A storage building on a tractor trailer fell onto Gray Highway just after 9 a.m. Tuesday in East Macon.
One southbound lane was blocked until a wrecker could come to remove the building from the right lane.
A Bibb County sheriff's deputy is on the scene directing traffic.
#TrafficALERT - Gray Highway South near Wal-Mart, right lane blocked by storage building. pic.twitter.com/eXig6DNlWg— Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) April 25, 2017
Wrecker coming for building that slipped off trailer. pic.twitter.com/EZlkfZ2jXX— Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) April 25, 2017
