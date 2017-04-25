Local

April 25, 2017 9:45 AM

Southbound lane of Gray Highway blocked by storage building

By Liz Fabian

A storage building on a tractor trailer fell onto Gray Highway just after 9 a.m. Tuesday in East Macon.

One southbound lane was blocked until a wrecker could come to remove the building from the right lane.

A Bibb County sheriff's deputy is on the scene directing traffic.

Storage shed falls off trailer on Gray Highway

