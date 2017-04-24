Man spots missing Macon woman in Savannah, drives her home

A 40-year-old Macon woman who was reported missing by her family last month was found safe in Savannah, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday.
Tiesha Shamica Barlow, who has some mental disabilities, had not contacted her family in months before they reported her missing March 14. Her mother told police Barlow may have gone to Savannah, and that’s where she was found.
Lonnie Cleveland, of Sardis, was visiting Savannah when he saw Barlow wandering the area “with all her belongings,” the news release said. Cleveland approached her and noticed she was mentally challenged, so he “did some research” and discovered Barlow was a missing person.
On Sunday evening, Cleveland “decided to drive Tiesha back to Macon” and called the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the news release said.
