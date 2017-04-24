President, publisher Don Bailey is leaving The Telegraph

Don Bailey, president and publisher of The Telegraph since 2013, will be stepping down from that position effective May 5.
Rodney Mahone, president and publisher of the Ledger-Enquirer in Columbus since 2010, will oversee the newspapers in Macon and Columbus.
The announcement was made to the Telegraph staff on Monday.
Bailey “has decided this is his time to step away from the news business and pursue a greater community involvement in the Middle Georgia area,” Alexandra Villoch, regional publisher for McClatchy’s East Region, said in an email to the staff. “This is home to him, and he sees the ability to effect change in new and positive ways. We wish Don much success.”
Bailey, a Middle Georgia native, began his newspaper career in 1984 as an advertising intern at the former Macon Telegraph and News.
Bailey began as publisher in Macon on April 8, 2013, after serving as president and publisher of The Times in Shreveport, La. He was president of The Augusta Chronicle from 2004 until 2011. He replaced George McCanless, who left the newspaper in January 2013, and became president/CEO of the United Way of Central Georgia.
With the change, the editorial department in Macon will report directly to Mahone.
Mahone began his career with the Columbus paper in February 1990 in the circulation department. He advanced from advertising sales to several leadership roles within the advertising division. He was appointed vice president of advertising in 2009 and named publisher the next year.
As an advertising executive, Mahone was an American Advertising Federation Silver Medal Award winner in 2003 and served as president of the Ad Federation of Columbus.
A lifelong resident of Columbus, Mahone was a founding member and vice president of Men of Action Inc, which served children at risk and developed service projects to help young men, including reading programs and scholarships. He was involved with the development of the newly opened Emanuel Preparatory School of Math and Science and currently serves on its board of directors.
Mahone is a 2012 alumni of Leadership Georgia, has served on the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Columbus, the Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation and board chairman for United Way and New Birth Outreach Church.
He is a graduate of Georgia Southwestern College in Americus with a business degree in marketing.
Mahone, and his wife, Deirdre, have two children, Brandon and Brittany.
In another change in Macon, Travis Knight, currently advertising vice president, will become advertising vice president/general manager and will report to Mahone.
Knight joined The Telegraph in 2013 as digital director. He had held that position at The Tampa Tribune and at The Savannah Morning News. Since his time in Macon, he was promoted to vice president of advertising in 2016.
For more on this story, come back to macon.com or read Tuesday’s Telegraph.
Comments