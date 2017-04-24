Bibb County sheriff's deputy Clay Williams wrestled with an alligator early on April 24, 2017, when the reptile was found on the walking track near the ballfields at Central City Park. Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare helped return the gator to the wild.
Liz FabianThe Telegraph
More Videos
2:18
Deputy wrestles alligator back into the swamp
1:51
Historian tells story of lost park in Macon
1:29
Rowing for a good cause
1:11
Central Kitchen serves up quality meals to students
3:04
Raw Video: Cops catch alleged gunman after Macon shooting
2:24
Program gives child support-owing dads alternative to jail
0:44
Bonaire Middle students getting real-world lessons from new henhouse
0:58
Tires roll in at a fast clip at Houston's tire amnesty event
0:42
Man wounded in shootout in South Macon
0:34
Family fun, job info offered at Fatherhood celebration
0:51
Armed robbers covered faces but couldn't disguise their gait