April 23, 2017 11:06 AM

Pet show cancelled due to threat of thunderstorms

By Wayne Crenshaw

Due to a threat of thunderstorms the annual Museum of Arts and Sciences Pet Show scheduled for Sunday has been canceled.

The show was set to be held from 2-4:30 p.m. but that’s about the time thunderstorms were expected to roll in, according to post on the museum’s Facebook page.

“We don't want any of you to get wet or worry about those pups that get fearful as storms approach,” the post stated.

Jennifer Jones, spokeswoman for Coliseum Medical Centers, said in an email that the show will be rescheduled at a date to be determined.

