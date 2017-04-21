Child dies in Macon County wreck

A 7-year-old boy died at the scene of a car crash in Macon County on Friday, Sgt. Craig Smith of the Georgia State Patrol said.
The child’s mother, Melinda Leggette, and 15-year-old brother also were injured and were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon, Smith said. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
The 2006 BMW being driven on Ga. 49 by Leggette left the highway and stuck a tree just after 4 p.m., Smith said. The accident is still under investigation. The names of the boys have not been released.
Comments