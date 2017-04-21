Local

April 21, 2017 10:11 AM

Authorities searching for missing Laurens County teen

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a teenager who went missing this week.

Authorities say Shyre Pippin, 15, may be with 18-year-old Alex Garcia after the two were last seen in the Rentz area on Wednesday. Pippin is a white girl with long, curly strawberry-blonde hair with white tips, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

Anyone with information whereabouts of Pippin is asked to contact Sgt. Robbie Toney at the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office or to call 911.

