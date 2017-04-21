When does chicken not taste like chicken? The answer prompts burrito recall

You might have thought the Atkins Chicken with Cheese and Bean burrito tasted like egg and sausage, and with good reason.
Request Foods, Inc. is recalling more than 30,000 pounds of the burritos because an egg and sausage burrito was mistakenly labeled as chicken.
The 6-ounce package with a “Best By” date of Dec. 19, 2017, contains known allergens soy and egg, which are not declared on the label and could make some consumers sick.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has not received confirmed reports of adverse reactions from those who have eaten the products, but urge consumers to throw them away, or return to the place of purchase.
The burritos recalled have establishment number “P-17644” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped nationwide.
