April 20, 2017 5:09 PM

Three Auburn softball players arrested, suspended indefinitely

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

Three Auburn softball players have been suspended after their arrests on drug-related charges, media outlets report.

Haley Fagan, Makayla Martin and Brittany Maresette are charged with possession of marijuana, second degree, and drug paraphernalia, according to the The Plainsman, the college’s student newspaper.

WRBL.com reports that the college’s athletics department has confirmed that the three have been indefinitely suspended for violating team rules.

Fagan was the starting shortstop while Martin pitched in Wednesday’s win over Kennesaw State, according to Inside The Auburn Tigers. Marsette has not played much the current season.

