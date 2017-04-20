They were staying in a California cabin; now missing girl safe; her teacher jailed

A 15-year-old Tennessee girl who went missing with her teacher over a month ago has been found safe.
The teacher, Tad Cummins, 50, was taken into custody and the girl, Elizabeth Thomas, was found in Siskiyou County in northern California, the Associated Press and other media outlets reported.
The student and teacher disappeared March 13 after another student reported seeing them kissing and a school system investigation ensued. Cummins was a high school teacher of the girl’s at Culleoka Unit School in Maury County, Tennessee.
The pair were found at a cabin in Cecilville, more than 100 miles south of the Oregon state line, WXIA-TV in Atlanta reported.
“Our intelligence analysts and agents have worked tirelessly since issuing this AMBER Alert to process more than 1,500 leads from all 50 states,” TBI Director Mark Gwyn said in a statement. “What happened in California this morning, however, proves it only takes one person to lead to a successful end. We are extremely thankful the hard work of all partners in this search has paid off. We’re also grateful for the public’s support and vigilance throughout this search effort.”
Cummins face charges of sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping once he is extradited back to Tennessee, the TV station reported.
