April 20, 2017 12:55 PM

Georgia police agency has its own way of “celebrating” a national day to smoke marijuana

By Becky Purser

A Georgia law enforcement agency is “celebrating’’ 4/20, a date designated as national marijuana day among marijuana smokers.

The Hiram Police Department is offering a free stay at the “finest resort” in Paulding County for those who qualify, according to an agency Facebook post.

All you have to do is bring your weed into the police department for a GBI certified test, and if it’s authentic marijuana, the prize is yours.

But those who qualify will have to share accommodations with other “lucky winners.”

There’s one more catch.

Can you guess the name of the resort? That’s right: the Paulding County jail.

