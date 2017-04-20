Family fun, job info offered at Fatherhood celebration

Clarence Burge, senior outreach manager at the Georgia Division of Child Support Services, described some of the activities offered at Fatherhood: A Celebration, including family fun and job information, while talking at the Macon Judicial Circuit's Parent Accountability Court graduation April 14, 2017. Fatherhood: A Celebration is being held Saturday, April 22, 2017, at The Tubman Museum in downtown Macon, Ga. Video by Amy Leigh Womack