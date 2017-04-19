Birds take flight as part of art walk

Three black birds are soaring through a white sky, their flights projected with crimson arrows.
That’s the vision 18-year-old Asad Thomas has for the mural he’s painting on the rough yellow outside of the old Tubman Museum on Walnut Street.
The mural is one of several creations in Macon Art Alliance’s “East to West Art Walk,” which aims to enhance the experience for pedestrians between downtown and east Macon.
“They wanted a location project ... that’s going to tell people where to go,” said Thomas, a freshman studying art at Middle Georgia State University. “Birds, they’re always traveling, moving different places, so what better animal?”
The art walk comes in the midst of a neighborhood revitalization effort that seeks to rehabilitate four blocks of the historic Mill Hill neighborhood to address blight and foster economic opportunity.
Thomas is one of six muralists commissioned to create temporary art for the walk, which is paid for with a $18,000 grant from the Downtown Challenge Fund of the Community Foundation of Central Georgia.
It’s not his first mural in Macon.
Last year, Thomas transformed a weathered and worn concrete wall into a piece of art at Unionville’s Frank Johnson Community Center. He included a painting of Johnson and Johnson’s wife, Dorothy.
“It’s kind of a hobby and a living,” Thomas said of painting murals. “It can be hard at times, but people see it. I guess that’s the best part.”
Thomas plans to finish painting by Saturday, when he will be recognized for his murals at an Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
