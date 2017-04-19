Comics Plus set to relocate to downtown Macon

Comics Plus will open in downtown Macon this summer in the building where Market City Cafe closed more than a year ago.
The comics store, which has been in several locations in north Macon over the past few decades, will move to Cherry and Third streets this summer, owner Will Peavy said Wednesday.
“It is going to be something completely different that we’ve never had before. (There will be) a lot of new features,” Peavy said. “We’re going to add more kid-oriented (options) like a kid corner. ... We’re actually going to start carrying newer toys as well.”
The new comics store will compliment Reboot Retrocade & Bar on Cherry Street.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments