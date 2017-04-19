Macon-Bibb town hall set for Thursday

Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Elaine Lucas is hosting a town hall Thursday evening.
The forum is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. at Stubbs Chapel Baptist Church, 2230 Barnes Ferry Road.
“I want to keep having these forums as a way to make sure people know what we’re doing in District 3 and around all of Macon-Bibb to improve our quality of life,” Lucas said in news release. “As we continue in our second term, we need to hear from people. We need to know that what we’re doing is what they want us to do.”
