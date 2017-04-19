Once married to Angelina Jolie, Billy Bob Thornton to show off his ‘true love’ in Macon

He has an academy award and makes a film about once a year, but Billy Bob Thornton never planned to be a movie star.
The man, whose face was plastered on the pages of the tabloids during his 3-year marriage to Angelina Jolie, will be displaying his true love Wednesday night in Macon.
“Music is what I love,” Thornton stated in a news release announcing his 7:30 p.m. concert with the Boxmasters at the Douglass Theatre.
Macon’s Rock Candy Tours called on Facebook fans to support the “die-hard Capricorn Records fan.”
Thornton, guitarist J.D. Andrew and Teddy Andreadis on organ and piano, formed the band in 2007 to create a “modbilly” style infusing “British Invasion” style pop with early 1960s hillbilly music.
While more people may know Thornton from his movies and Academy Award-winning adapted screenplay in “Sling Blade,” he has recorded four solo albums and performed with Warren Zevon and Earl Scruggs.
The Boxmasters have seven albums, including “Tea Surfing” in late November.
Tickets are $40 for the concert, but for an additional $100, you can “Meet & Greet” the Boxmasters’ Billy, J.S. and Teddy and have your photo taken with them after the show. The package also includes a T-shirt, canvas tote and VIP pass.
The VIP package can be purchased at the Boxmasters’ website and picked up at the merchandise booth at the theatre.
