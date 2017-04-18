Roundabout coming to Gray bypass where 3 people died over 5 days

After months of studying a deadly intersection on the new Gray bypass, the Georgia Department of Transportation plans a roundabout at Eatonton Highway, or U.S. 129.

GDOT met in a work session with Jones County commissioners Tuesday night to discuss options for the intersection where three people died in five days in February.

Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece, who attended the meeting, has been advocating for improvements to the intersection.

He was reassured that the roundabout will be wide enough that trucks can safely navigate the turns.

“It appears to be the best solution for the problem,” Reece said.

GDOT presented the five options discussed recently with local leaders which included traffic lights and stop lights.

There was concern over cars and trucks negotiating the two-lane roundabout, Reece said.

Planners thought it was the best way to reduce crashes without stopping traffic.

Earlier Tuesday, Reece posted on his Facebook page that new lighting is being installed at the bypass intersection.

Reece met with GDOT and county leaders last week to discuss permanent solutions.

A temporary four-way stop has been in place where the Eatonton Highway crosses the bypass after three people died at the intersection in February.

On February 9, Raymond Macon and John Bunn died when their trucks collided in a fiery crash.

Macon stopped at the stop sign, but crossed the bypass, which did not have a stop sign at the time, and into the path of Bunn’s truck.

The following Monday, Laura Pitsikoulis, of Bartow County, was riding in a Ford Escape that failed to stop at the intersection and she was thrown from the SUV in a collision with a Chevrolet van.

“It’s confusing. People don’t know what to do,” Reece said at the time.

Hours after that second fatal accident, the sheriff’s office and the Georgia Department of Transportation added stop signs and narrowed the bypass lanes to one at the temporary four-way stop.

The bypass opened six months ahead of schedule on December 15.