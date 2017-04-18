Local

April 18, 2017 3:39 PM

Road work on 11 miles of Ga. 49 starts Friday, delays expected

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

Work will begin Friday to resurface 11 miles of Ga. 49 in Baldwin County, the Georgia Department of Transportation said in a news release Tuesday.

The $3.3 million road rehabilitation job, set to be completed this summer, will start near the Jones County line and will progress toward Milledgeville, ending downtown at Elberta Street, according to the news release.

Lane closures, delays and flagging/pilot cars are expected to impact traffic.

Workers will start about 8:30 a.m. and complete 12-hour shifts on weekdays, weather permitting. Some Saturday work may be required.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

