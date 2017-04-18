He was an honorary deputy sheriff and a guest DJ at age 11

A Monroe County middle school student who became an honorary deputy sheriff and was a guest radio DJ died on Saturday after living with brain cancer for more than two years.

Jamarion Da’quaun Johnson was 11 years old.

In December, Johnson was a special guest DJ on WIBB 97.9’s afternoon show with DJs Smooth and Tex James. He also was an honorary Monroe County deputy sheriff.

The Hubbard Middle School student was a lifelong Forsythian, a lover of music and a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks.