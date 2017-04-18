After three deaths, changes to be announced for new Gray bypass

After months of studying a deadly intersection on the new Gray bypass, the Georgia Department of Transporation plans changes for the highway.

Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece posted on his Facebook page that new lighting is being installed at the bypass intersection of the Eatonton Highway, or U.S. 129.

Reece met with GDOT and county leaders last week to discuss permanent solutions.

A decision will be announced at a meeting Tuesday night, the post stated.

Reece said lighting also will be added to the bypass intersections of Greene Settlement Road and the Monticello Highway.

A temporary four-way stop has been in place at the Eatonton Highway after three people died at the intersection in February.

In the first fiery collision on February 9, Raymond Macon and John Bunn died at the intersection.

Macon stopped at the stop sign, but crossed the bypass, which does not stop, and into the path of Bunn’s truck.

The following Monday, Laura Pitsikoulis, of Bartow County, was riding in a Ford Escape that failed to stop at the intersection and she died in a collision with a Chevrolet van.

“It’s confusing. People don’t know what to do,” Reece said at the scene of the fatal accidents.

Hours after that second fatal accident, the sheriff’s office and the Georgia Department of Transportation added stop signs and narrowed the two lanes to one at the temporary four-way stop.

The bypass opened six months ahead of schedule on December 15.