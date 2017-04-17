They’re on the other end of the line during some of our worst moments

First responders are often thought of as firefighters or sheriff’s deputies who are the first to arrive at the scene of an emergency.

But they’re not the first point of contact.

“They talk to us before they get to the first responders,” said Rosemary Reid, an E-911 communications supervisor. “We are the unseen heroes. We are the first contact.”

About 52 communications officers work in the Macon-Bibb County E-911 center, a nondescript white building on First Street. All of them are certified peace officers who’ve had both local and state training.

Last year, more than 745,000 calls poured into the E-911 center, which was up 15 percent from 2014.

“I feel like people think all we do is take in calls and send them back out,” said Capt. Donnie Self, the E-911 director. “Communications officers endure you, as a citizen, calling in at your worst moment day in and day out.”

A survey of E-911 supervisors revealed that a lack of knowing what happens on calls bothers many of them. They wonder, “What was the outcome? Did they survive? Are they OK?”

Through the years, new technology has improved their ability to help people, and more change is on the way.

The E-911 center has the hardware, but it is in the process of getting the software that will allow residents to text 911 instead of call. And that’s just the start.

Despite popular belief to the contrary, E-911 centers are unable to pinpoint a person’s location based on their cellphones, Self said. But they are able to estimate a general location based on pings from cellphone towers.

“We’re trying to get NG 911 ready, which is next generation of things that’s coming down the pipeline,” Self said. “Texting to 911 is one of them. ... That, in turn, is going to turn into digital images and videos that can be sent in, like real-time types of incidents and accidents.”

Bibb County residents who sign up with their phone companies are expected to be able to text 911 in four to six months, Self said.

While it’s important to look to the future and prepare for change, some things about the E-911 center will never change, like the way Contessa Jones feels about her co-workers.

Jones’ 23-year-old son was shot after answering the back door of their home in October 2015.

Gunfire rang out at the house near Second and Ell streets. Vernard Mays, a 23-year-old clerk for the sheriff’s office, made his way back to a bedroom, where he collapsed in front of his mother.

Instinctively, she called 911 and reached one of her co-workers.

“I had to stay calm enough for her to hear me,” Jones recalled.

She gave her address. Then her name.

“I knew that if I give her my name she’ll know who I am,” Jones said. “I knew that they would work extra hard knowing that it was me.”

Mays died later in an emergency room.

Authorities have said a group of people involved in a car crash on Second Street had stashed drugs, weapons or both in a yard near the home. Mays was shot when the group returned.

A year and a half later, one man charged in the killing has pleaded guilty, and four others are pending trial.

Jones used to work for the Bibb County school system. Now, an E-911 assistant supervisor with five years on the job, she remembers what it was like on the other end of the line.

“I saw my co-workers — my colleagues — in action and on behalf of me. That’s why I feel like I owe them sometimes,” she said. “I want to help out in any way that I can because of how they were on it helping me.”