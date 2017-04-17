Contraband arrest ends visit to prison before it even began

A contraband arrest ended one group’s visit to the Hancock State Prison before it began.
While the prison conducted a check on a red Ford Fusion on Friday, a drug dog from its Canine Unit began barking at the vehicle, according to a news release. When the four passengers exited the vehicle, the Correctional Emergency Response Team discovered marijuana stems and seeds lying on the rear passenger seat, as well as ball of marijuana wrapped in clear plastic behind the four visitors.
The release said Morgan Merchant admitted the marijuana belonged to her and was arrested by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, while the other three visitors had their visitation terminated for the day.
According to Georgia Department of Corrections, there have been 1,159 contraband arrests since July 2010.
