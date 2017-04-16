Hundreds keep century-old tradition alive in Macon

On April 8, 1917, a large crowd gathered for the first Easter sunrise service held on Coleman Hill in Macon.
A newspaper account estimated 10,000 people attended, said the Rev. Creede Hinshaw, who delivered the sermon on the 100th anniversary of the annual event Sunday.
“That might have been a preacher’s count,” he told the crowd of hundreds.
But he noted that were was a reason to think a large number of people were seeking a message of hope that day. Two days earlier, on Good Friday, the U.S. Congress voted to declare war on Germany, and America had entered World War I. President Woodrow Wilson, Hinshaw said, had told the country that “civilization might be hanging in the balance.”
“There was a backdrop to that first sunrise service here of anxiety and uncertainty,” he said.
He went on to note that since that day, the world has seen the Holocaust as well as other atrocities against humanity, and that turmoil remains in the world today.
“Sometimes even the sturdiest of souls need reminding that Christ the Lord is risen today,” he said.
The service is organized by Mulberry Street United Methodist Church. Last year a threat of rain forced the service to be held inside at the church, but Sunday turned out to be ideal weather.
Sam Lamback, a retired pastor, grew up near Coleman Hill and started going to the service as a boy in the 1950s. A career in the Army as a chaplain, including a stint in Vietnam, took him away for more than three decades but he still goes to the service today. He said it remains special to him because of the crowd that it draws.
“It’s interdenominational and multi-racial,” he said.
Lisa Griffin of Forsyth has been coming service for several years, and also said she enjoys seeing the diverse crowd come together for worship. She especially liked Hinshaw’s message and how it incorporated world events, past and present.
“It was nice to hear someone speak from the heart of what’s going on around the world and to bring history into it,” she said. “It was just inspirational.”
Wayne Crenshaw
