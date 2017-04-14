Local

April 14, 2017 3:34 PM

Suspect in ‘blue drawers’ escapes from Telfair County drug raid

By Stanley Dunlap

The Telfair County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who escaped a Thursday drug raid wearing only underwear.

Two suspects were arrested at a Jacksonville home where authorities say they found numerous firearms and drugs while executing a search warrant. But a scantily clad man — believed to Marty John Harris — ran into the woods while wearing ‘blue drawers’ before he could be taken into custody, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

Telfair County authorities did not identify the two men who were arrested in the raid. Each of the suspects will face weapons and drug charges as part of the undercover investigation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the 44-year-old Harris is asked to call 229-868-7833, or the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office at 229-868-6621.

