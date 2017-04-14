Local

April 14, 2017 2:44 PM

Macon-Bibb departments to lead latest community cleanups

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

Macon-Bibb County is coordinating two community cleanups over the next several days.

The county’s Public Works and Solid Waste departments is leading the first cleanup in the Kings Park neighborhood Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Monday, crews will also help pick up trash and other debris in the Country Estates neighborhood, 6381 Thomaston Road, starting at 7:30 a.m.

Kings Park residents were asked to place any items that need to be thrown away on the curb on Friday night. Country Estates residents are asked to do the same by Sunday night.

“In the past several years, we’ve collected as much as 20 tons of debris, everything from appliances to auto parts to tires to old lumber to household materials…and more,” Public Works Director Marvin Land said in a news release. “It’s one of those events are departments look forward to each year because with that focused effort, we feel like we’re really making a difference and the people of Kings Park are great to work with.”

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Brazen thief walks out with manager's wallet

Brazen thief walks out with manager's wallet 0:43

Brazen thief walks out with manager's wallet
Bibb team going to world Robotics competition 1:09

Bibb team going to world Robotics competition
1:07

"Nobody will miss him like we miss him," says widow of fallen Bibb deputy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos