Captured on video kicking a handcuffed man in the head, now he’s under investigation

A Gwinnett County police officer has been fired after he was captured on video kicking a handcuffed man during a traffic stop, Atlanta news media outlets reported.
The termination of now former officer Robert McDonald, who had been with the police agency for about three years, was announced at a Thursday afternoon news conference. The police agency has launched a criminal investigation, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
The video shows another officer pulling the man out of a vehicle during a traffic stop. The man is handcuffed on the pavement when McDonald arrives and kicks him.
Police said 21-year-old Demetrius Bryan Hollins of Lawrenceville was pulled over for a broken tail light and resisted arrest, WSB-TV reported.
Hollins appears to have blood on his nose and lip in an arrest and booking photo.
Jail records show Hollins was booked on charges of driving with a suspended or revoked license, operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked registration, failure to signal, having a brake light that’s not in good repair, obstructing a law enforcement officer and having less than an ounce of marijuana, The Associated Press reported. He was being held Thursday on bond totaling $7,502.
