Local

April 13, 2017 6:24 PM

Captured on video kicking a handcuffed man in the head, now he’s under investigation

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

A Gwinnett County police officer has been fired after he was captured on video kicking a handcuffed man during a traffic stop, Atlanta news media outlets reported.

The termination of now former officer Robert McDonald, who had been with the police agency for about three years, was announced at a Thursday afternoon news conference. The police agency has launched a criminal investigation, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The video shows another officer pulling the man out of a vehicle during a traffic stop. The man is handcuffed on the pavement when McDonald arrives and kicks him.

Police said 21-year-old Demetrius Bryan Hollins of Lawrenceville was pulled over for a broken tail light and resisted arrest, WSB-TV reported.

Hollins appears to have blood on his nose and lip in an arrest and booking photo.

Jail records show Hollins was booked on charges of driving with a suspended or revoked license, operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked registration, failure to signal, having a brake light that’s not in good repair, obstructing a law enforcement officer and having less than an ounce of marijuana, The Associated Press reported. He was being held Thursday on bond totaling $7,502.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bibb team going to world Robotics competition

Bibb team going to world Robotics competition 1:09

Bibb team going to world Robotics competition
1:07

"Nobody will miss him like we miss him," says widow of fallen Bibb deputy
Vietnam War jet moved into Hangar One at Museum of Aviation 1:24

Vietnam War jet moved into Hangar One at Museum of Aviation

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos