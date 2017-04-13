He’d run before, so authorities surrounded his Dodge County home

A man surrendered peacefully after a 90-minute standoff with law enforcement officers Thursday at his Dodge County residence.
Robert Christopher Griffitts, 40, was taken into custody about 11:50 a.m. without any shots fired or anyone being injured, said Dodge County Sheriff Lynn Sheffield.
Griffitts was taken to the Laurens County jail on an arrest warrant for a felony probation violation. He was on probation for an aggravated assault conviction, jail records show.
U.S. marshals, Dodge and Laurens sheriff’s deputies and GSP troopers had surrounded Griffitts’ mobile home off a dirt road within a mile of the Bleckley County line north of Chester about 8:15 a.m. to serve the warrant.
“We dealt with the individual before and he ran, so we were pretty sure that if he got the chance, he’d try to run,” Sheffield said.
When authorities identified themselves and knocked on the door of his home, Griffitts headed toward the back door, Sheffield said. But he went back inside and holed up when he saw officers positioned behind the home.
Meanwhile, his girlfriend, who had run out the front door, told authorities Griffitts had a weapon inside.
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Response Team was called in, and negotiated with Griffitts to peacefully surrender.
A rifle and ammunition were found in the residence, Sheffield said.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
