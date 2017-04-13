Local

April 13, 2017 2:44 PM

Can you guess who’s throwing out the honorary first pitch at SunTrust Park opener?

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

Braves legend Hank Aaron is expected to throw out the honorary first pitch to cap pre-game activities opening SunTrust Park on Friday night.

The celebration of the park’s opening will also included a welcoming home of fellow Braves legends Bobby Cox, Tom Glavine, Chipper Jones, Dale Murphy, Phil Niekro and John Smoltz, according to a Braves news release.

Friday marks the first-regular season game when the braves take on the San Diego Padres.

The sold-out game starts at 7:35 p.m., but fans are asked to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. for the pre-game ceremony.

Interested in learning more about Aaron? Visit the interactive Georgia Sports Hall of Fame on Cherry Street in Macon.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

