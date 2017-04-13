Local

April 13, 2017 11:29 AM

Teen was handling a gun live on Instagram when it discharged; He died at the hospital

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

A 13-year-old boy accidentally killed himself live on Instagram, WXIA-TV reported.

Malachi Hemphill had been handling a gun while his friends watched on Instagram when it discharged Monday evening.

“I heard a big boom,” his mother Shaniqua Stephens told the Atlanta station. “I couldn’t tell if it was a gun shot or what.”

She and her daughter found him laying in a pool of blood after breaking down the door to his locked bedroom. His phone was on Instagram live.

He was taken from his Forest Park home to an Atlanta hospital where he died.

His family and friends held a vigil in honor of him, WXIA-TV reported.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

"Nobody will miss him like we miss him," says widow of fallen Bibb deputy

1:07

"Nobody will miss him like we miss him," says widow of fallen Bibb deputy
Vietnam War jet moved into Hangar One at Museum of Aviation 1:24

Vietnam War jet moved into Hangar One at Museum of Aviation
Grand jury indicts Ryan Duke in Tara Grinstead killing 0:43

Grand jury indicts Ryan Duke in Tara Grinstead killing

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos