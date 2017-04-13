Teen was handling a gun live on Instagram when it discharged; He died at the hospital

A 13-year-old boy accidentally killed himself live on Instagram, WXIA-TV reported.
Malachi Hemphill had been handling a gun while his friends watched on Instagram when it discharged Monday evening.
“I heard a big boom,” his mother Shaniqua Stephens told the Atlanta station. “I couldn’t tell if it was a gun shot or what.”
She and her daughter found him laying in a pool of blood after breaking down the door to his locked bedroom. His phone was on Instagram live.
He was taken from his Forest Park home to an Atlanta hospital where he died.
His family and friends held a vigil in honor of him, WXIA-TV reported.
