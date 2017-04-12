A woman says a toilet flipped her against her bathtub. Now she’s suing.

A woman alleges an early morning trip to the bathroom in 2015 left her with multiple injuries after her toilet came loose from the floor and flipped her against her bathtub.
She filed a lawsuit in Bibb County State Court March 3 against Venterra Realty Management Company Inc. and VR Legacy at Wesleyan Limited Partnership. The case was moved to U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia Tuesday.
The woman contends she sat down on the toilet at about 3 a.m. and a fastener at its base broke, causing the fixture to flip onto its side and for her to strike the tub. Then, the toilet “rebounded,” striking her and causing her to hit the tub harder, according to the suit.
She argues her apartment complex was aware of problems with the toilet because she’d had nine maintenance visits to her unit, according to the suit.
The woman alleges she suffered fractured ribs, a sprained back, muscle spasms and chest wall contusions. She is seeking unspecified damages and compensation, according to the suit.
The lawsuit doesn’t list the name of the woman’s apartment complex. Phone messages left for the woman’s lawyer were not returned Wednesday.
Bibb County Tax Assessor records show VR Legacy at Wesleyan owned the apartments now known as Legacy at River Crossing, at 1800 Wesleyan Drive, in north Macon until Dec. 23, 2015.
Attempts to reach the new owner were unsuccessful Wednesday. An attorney representing Venterra Realty Management Compnay and VR Legacy at Wesleyan was reached by phone, but he didn’t comment.
