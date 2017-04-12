Milledgeville man goes to buy car, finds body inside

A man and his son went to buy a car at a Milledgeville home Tuesday afternoon only to discover a dead body inside the vehicle, Baldwin County Deputy Coroner Ken Garland said Wednesday.
“He had been there for several days,” Garland said of the deceased man, who Milledgeville police identified as 59-year-old Melvin May.
May’s body was found about 3:30 p.m. inside an inoperable car that was parked outside of a vacant home in the 1100 block of South Jefferson Street, police said in a news release.
“It’s unusual in the fact that this gentleman was in the car, but there was no injuries. He had some health issues,” Garland said, adding there was no sign of foul play.
The homeowner, who also owned the car, told police he hadn’t been to the house in a month. He also did not know May, Garland said.
A March 25 receipt from the Piggly Wiggly grocery store on South Wayne Street helped police determine May’s identity.
Detectives looked at the store’s video surveillance system and matched the May’s clothes to those worn by the person on the video, according to the news release.
Garland said May’s family was notified and that GBI and police agreed not to autopsy his body because “due to health concerns, the cause of death was pretty obvious.”
