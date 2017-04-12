Proposed rule rewrite could affect future of courtroom photos and videos

If you’re a regular viewer of courtroom videos and photos taken during court proceedings, you’ll want to pay attention to proposed changes to Georgia’s rules governing courtroom recordings.
As the rules stand now, reporters must file a notice — known as a Rule 22 request — in advance when we want to take pictures or shoot video.
Although parties in a case have a right to have their objections heard, it’s ultimately up to the judge to determine whether permission for the recordings and photos is granted. Denials, in my experience, are rare.
Under the proposed changes — set for consideration and a possible vote this summer — there would be a new blanket ban on photos and recording when a judge isn’t on the bench. So, if there’s a fist fight in the courtroom or if someone on trial yells that he’s guilty, we wouldn’t be allowed to take a picture or video of it.
While the proposed changes instruct judges to use the least limitations possible, judges could — either on their own or upon request — prohibit the recording of certain testimony, or order that someone’s face be obscured or only audio used.
All of this would be done in a public courtroom, a place where anyone with the time and interest can come watch a proceeding.
Of course nobody is trying to limit the notes that I take by hand or what’s written in the newspaper. But, don’t photos and videos sometimes make all the difference in telling a story?
Federal courts have long prohibited photos and recordings, but they’ve made strides in recent years.
While recordings and taking photos still are banned, reporters were granted permission in 2013 to take cellphones, laptops and other devices into U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia, paving the way for posting news reports online and the use of social media.
In February, the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals live-streamed a hearing about President Donald Trump’s immigration travel ban.
It’s my understanding that the changes are being considered to better handle changes in technology. Most everyone has a smartphone equipped with a camera and audio recording app.
But here’s my question: Why do the rules need to change?
In approving requests for recording and photography, judges already can make restrictions — such as forbidding a hearing to be live-streamed on the internet.
Judges also already have the power to stop unauthorized cellphone use, recording or picture taking in their courtrooms. I’ve seen it happen on a number of occasions.
The Council of Superior Court Judges is accepting public comment on the proposed changes until July 3.
To submit a comment — which must be in writing — mail a letter to the Council of Superior Court Judges, 18 Capitol Square, Suite 104, Atlanta, GA 30334 or send a fax to 404-651-8626.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments