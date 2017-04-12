Did tornado alley move to Georgia? National Weather Service confirms at least 32 twisters

After a record-setting 41 Georgia tornadoes in January, nearly three dozen more touched down in the state in the first week of April.
Although the National Weather Service is still compiling data and finalizing reports, preliminary findings show 25 tornadoes hit on April 3 and another seven on April 5.
Details have not been released from April 3 tornadoes in Houston, Wilkinson, Twiggs and Laurens counties, but surveyors did note tornado tracks in those counties and another suspected track in Mansfield.
Of the 21 twisters included in the initial April 3 report, an EF-1 tornado in Monroe County damaged 30 homes, including nine that sustained major damage and one that was destroyed. One family was trapped inside their home on Music Row.
The April 3 Monroe County twister hit at 1:06 p.m. west of U.S. 41 near Montpelier Road, and tracked northeast near Old Rumble Road where numerous trees were snapped. The tornado track widened as it approached Gose Road and broke more than 100 trees west of I-75.
The storm also toppled trees onto cars on the interstate, which was closed for hours due to debris and flooding. The tornado tracked toward Abares and Jenkins road where trees fell onto homes.
After 8.3 miles, the tornado dissipated just before reaching Lake Juliette.
Two twisters also were confirmed in Upson County where trees were snapped near New Harmony Church Road just after 12:30 p.m. that Monday. The second tornado, an EF-1 with 90 mph winds, tracked 6.9 miles. The storm snapped threes near Kendall Road, but lifted before reaching Culloden. Surveyors concluded damage in that Monroe County hamlet was from thunderstorm winds.
As the storms tracked east, a weak EF-0 tornado touched down west of Hadaway Road in Jones County at 1:40 p.m. and traveled 3 miles to the east, crossing Hillsboro Lake Road where a tree was uprooted next to a home. Most of the tornado track runs through wooded areas.
The strongest of the April 3 tornadoes hit southwest of Gordon at about 2 p.m. and severely damaged businesses with maximum winds of around 115 mph, based on the damage. It lifted after 3.3 miles, but spawned another EF-0 tornado between Ivey and McIntyre. That 4.5 mile tornado caused roof damage near Parker Hill Road.
Two EF-1 tornadoes also touched down in Washington County on April 3 between 2:30 - 3 p.m.
The first tracked 6.1 miles and damaged a church and residence on Green Lane Road.
The second uprooted trees in a half-mile path from Mayview Road to Kittrell Creek Road.
Just after 2:20 p.m. on April 3, a weak tornado hit west of Sparta in Hancock County and uprooted trees near Rivers and Fort Creek roads.
April 3 tornadoes also were confirmed in the Georgia counties of Carroll, Muscogee, Stewart, Webster, Lumpkin, Talbot, Spalding, Upson, Schley, Henry, Jefferson.
The April 3 tornado surveys were delayed by the April 5 severe weather outbreak that was expected to be even worse.
Crews found seven tornado tracks from widespread severe storms April 5 that came in multiple waves that Wednesday.
Data analysis had not been completed for tornadoes in Coweta and Jackson counties, but the National Weather Service released preliminary information on five tornadoes including one that began just before 12:30 p.m. and tracked 15.1 miles through Randolph, Stewart and Webster counties with winds of 120 mph, which is an EF-2 on the Fujita scale.
The tornado was on the ground for nearly 30 minutes and destroyed chicken houses and mobile homes. A peanut storage building in Weston was destroyed just minutes after the owner cleared the building. He had sent workers home due to the threat of severe weather.
An EF-0 tornado hit Plains in Sumter County at about 1:40 p.m. and snapped a few trees and caused minor roof damage near Ga. 308 south of town.
At about 1:55 p.m. in Vienna in Dooly County, an EF-1 tornado with 105 mph winds traveled 8.9 miles with the most substantial damage on Franklin Road where the second floor of a home was destroyed. Hundreds of trees were snapped near Slosheye Trail where the radar indicated the storm’s strongest rotation.
Just after 3 p.m. on April 5, an EF-1 tornado touched down west of Hardy Road in Gresston in Dodge County. Roof damage was reported and a travel trailer was destroyed near Garrett Oxley Road. The funnel tracked 4.2 miles before weakening near Bell Line Road.
Just before 3:40 p.m., an EF-2 tornado with 115 mph winds tracked for nearly 30 minutes after touching down west of Evan Colter Road where a house was damaged and numerous trees snapped. A large auto body repair shop was destroyed along Coleman Register Road.
The tornado crossed Five Points Road and clipped a house on Baker Church Road. The second floor on the south side of the house was mostly destroyed. The twister continued along James Evans Road and South Poplar Springs Church Road to Greg Couey Road, Hall Road, Captain Debbie Brown Highway and Rock Springs Road before hitting a marshy area. The twister weakened and lifted near Briarcliff Road in Truetlen County.
