Jury deliberations are expected to resume Wednesday morning in Houston County Superior Court in a trial of a 23-year-old man accused of pimping a runaway teen at Warner Robins motels on two days in August 2016.
Becky PurserThe Telegraph
More Videos
2:01
Man accused of pimping runaway teen on trial
4:05
Cop Shop Podcast: She conked out -- with weed in her car
0:42
Macon resident questions the need for change to anti-discrimination law
This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes items about a woman who passed out at the gas pumps; a man who claims a cab driver stole his money and his phone; and the tale of a man who shot himself in the tail.