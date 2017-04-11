Downtown Macon development faces unexpected hurdle

A $60 million development in downtown Macon is facing an unexpected obstacle.
Developers behind the Central City Commons plan say they will work with engineers to determine the scope of storm-water upgrades needed to support the multiuse Macon project. They said they will likely need some assistance from Macon-Bibb officials to improve the insufficient infrastructure that was recently uncovered.
The plans for the project, located within the block surrounded by Poplar, Second, Plum and First streets, are for at least one hotel, multifamily housing and new retail and office space.
“In the block with the hotel, there is effectively no storm-water structure,” developer Miller Heath III said at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting. “There is a single 8-inch pipe that runs down Poplar Street Lane.”
The linchpins for the development are two parking decks that would be built with about $18 million in bonds issued by the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority.
The development is a joint venture of Heath, CEO of MMI Capital LLC, and Tim Thornton, CEO of Thornton Realty Co., both based in Macon.
Freedom Park
Major changes to Freedom Park received support from a Macon-Bibb committee Tuesday.
The Operations and Finance Committee approved a $2.3 million construction bid for the park. The full commission will vote on the resolution at April 18 meeting.
The measure calls for a new four-field wagon-wheel design softball complex, complete with a new concession stand and restrooms. The recreation center will also receive a new splash pad, and the swimming pool will be demolished.
Work will also include the relocation of Morgan Road and some storm-water improvements. A future phase could focus on the lake side of the park.
“In order to consider the lakeside, you have to address the road,” Parks and Recreation Director Reggie Moore said. “This solves our softball issue and creates them a diamond.”
SPLOST calender
The commission will try to hold a workshop about the next round of $280 million in sales tax projects.
The decision came after discussion about how much input commissioners had on a timeline created by the mayor’s administration.
The Operations and Finance Committee later voted to table measures that would have funded $2.8 million in upgrades to the Grand Opera House and about $961,000 to the former East Macon Park until consensus is reached on the priority of SPLOST projects.
Lizella recreation
Commissioner Joe Allen said Tuesday that he was holding off on a proposal to build a pavilion and install playground equipment at Flintrock Park.
Allen, along with Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation staff, met Monday with about 50 Lizella residents about reopening the park, located in the Lake Tobesofkee recreation area. Some of the neighbors were concerned about the impact it would have, including how people would access the park and the need for infrastructure improvements.
Allen says he remains dedicated to having some new recreation come to Lizella as was promised in the 2011 SPLOST referendum that voters approved.
“We have an obligation to try and make this thing work,” he said at Tuesday’s meeting.
Anti-discrimination
A resolution prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity moved through a Macon-Bibb County Commission committee Tuesday after opposing sides stated their cases.
The resolution proposes adding sexual orientation and gender identity to the county code as part of anti-discrimination language regarding appointments, employment and promotions. The resolution came a month after another anti-discrimination resolution was narrowly passed by the County Commission when Mayor Robert Reichert cast the deciding vote.
The Operations and Finance Committee voted 4-1 to add the resolution to the April 18 commission agenda. Commissioners Larry Schlesinger, Virgil Watkins, Gary Bechtel and Elaine Lucas supported the resolution, while Commissioner Scotty Shepherd voted against it.
Commissioner Larry Schlesinger sponsored the resolution.
“We’re talking about adding a class to our civil rights doctrine, and the purpose of our civil rights doctrine is to make sure people aren’t discriminated against,” Watkins said.
Resident Tim McCoy questioned the need to add the language. As similar ordinances have been approved across the country, there is not evidence of people being discriminated against based on sexual orientation or gender identity in such circumstances, he said.
McCoy is the pastor of Ingleside Baptist Church, but he said he was not speaking Tuesday on behalf of his congregation.
“I think the unintended consequences may be it will teach that the Judeo-Christian worldview is not only false but discriminatory and rooted in animus,” he said.
Macon resident Jake Petermann, who is transgender, said the County Commission has the ability to show Macon-Bibb takes a strong stance against prejudice.
“Why should I not be afforded the same protections as every other citizen?” he asked. “Why should I be fired or not promoted or not hired because of how I was born?”
