Slain Bibb deputy’s name will be put on walls

Nearly a year after Bibb Sheriff’s investigator T.J. Freeman died in the line of duty, his name will be added to two memorials.
The moving Georgia Law Enforcement Memorial Wall will stop at the Bibb County jail 1:30-4 p.m. Wednesday.
The wall will be set up in the Law Enforcement Center parking lot at First Street across from Macon-Bibb County Fire headquarters.
The Blue Knights International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club’s Georgia Chapter 7 helps the wall travel across Georgia as a “constant reminder to all that a great loss has occurred to the families, departments and every community in our state,” a sheriff’s office news release stated.
A brief ceremony at 3 p.m. will include the unveiling of Freeman’s name on the traveling memorial wall. At 3:30 p.m., a second ceremony will commemorate Freeman’s name being added to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Memorial Wall in the lobby of the LEC.
Freeman, 29, left behind a wife and two children when he was killed in the line of duty May 5.
The public is invited to pay tribute to Freeman’s memory during the wall’s visit and unveiling ceremonies.
