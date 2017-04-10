See what happens when a mayor, coroner and rabbi take the stage

When it comes to performances at the “Taste of Macon-Bibb Follies,” the Bibb County Coroner’s Office really knocked them dead Saturday night at the Douglass Theatre.
Coroner Leon Jones donned an afro wig and overalls for a rendition of Otis Redding’s “Tramp,” with Susann Short of the Magistrate Court as Jones’ sidekick.
Deputy coroners Lonnie and Ronnie Miley danced in matching suits as the “Blues Brothers.”
Mayor Robert Reichert lived out his dream of being a stand-up comic while singing with Commissioner Larry Schlesinger.
Commissioner Bert Bivins also crooned that “it’s hard to be humble when you’re perfect in every way.”
The program, which benefited the Georgia Civic Awareness Program for students, also featured acts from the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department and others.
As of Saturday evening, the benefit was close to reaching its $10,000 goal to fund GCAPS, which exposes selected high school students to all aspects of local government throughout the school year.
