Perry puts on show for annual Dogwood Festival

Members of the Shirley Hills Elementary School Singers belt out a Rascal Flats song during their performance at the Dogwood Festival main stage Saturday.
Beau Cabell
Teddy Bear, a cancer survivor, makes a run at a 20-foot leap during the Ultimate Air Dogs competition Saturday at the Dogwood Festival.
Alexis Chronas said his authentic Greek chicken was so popular with the Dogwood festival crowd Saturday, he ran out of food to cook. “I had to run to Wal-Mart,” he said.
The Dogwood Festival in downtown Perry had plenty of food, arts and crafts, and entertainment under nearly perfect skies.
Custom game call maker Kenny Anglin says he called in duck hunters and even a gator Saturday at the Dogwood Festival in Perry.
Jessica Foreman puts the finishing touches on one of her designs Saturday during the Dogwood Festival in Perry. “We’ve been busy,” said the Alabama artist.
The Dogwood Festival brought serious artists and art lovers Saturday to downtown Perry.
Meg Blackwell, of Eastman, peruses the arts and crafts part of the Dogwood Festival on Saturday where she found plenty of art objects to capture her attention.
John Stephens, of Thomasville, said he was leaning to one side while walking so he “found a stick that spoke to me'” at the Dogwood Festival in Perry.
