Pride and rivalry bring out the best in drill meet

0:44 Speed demons hit the track in downtown Macon Pause

1:17 Man killed on Berlyn Drive in Crawford County

1:03 Students prepare culinary delights at grand opening

1:21 I-75 wreck survivor tells what she did when airborne car headed for her

1:06 Former prison nurse accused of having sex with inmate

1:18 Welder helps deputies detain alleged killer

0:58 Four golfers are tied for the lead at the Masters

1:59 GBI: Possible history of disputes led to fatal shooting

1:01 'Rockin’ Road to Dublin' comes to Grand Opera House