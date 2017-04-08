Pride and rivalry bring out the best in drill meet

For one of the last times, Junior ROTC squadron manager Tamoria Rumph put on his uniform.
The Howard High School senior isn't like his other cadets. He said he enlisted in the National Guard and went to basic training the summer after his junior year. He says he is now in the Army, and he’s been serving his country for a year and four months.
“It’s all I know,” he said.
Rumph was just one of the cadets that competed in Saturday's District Drill Meet. Students from Howard, Westside, Central, Southwest and Twiggs County high schools filled the Howard High gymnasium and parking lot for a day of physical training, color guard showings and other drill related events.
The groups had been preparing for months. Rumph and the Howard cadets have been practicing from 2:30-4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday every week.
“It takes a lot of dedication. What we do for the events is just basic drill,” said Raiford Rainey, the senior aerospace science instructor at Howard. “What we have to work on is the actual precision … it’s the precision and the crispness of the maneuver that sets you apart.”
When the time comes to perform the maneuvers and the judges start watching, the stress levels kick up, said Tytianna Person, a junior at Central and command sergeant major of their Junior ROTC unit.
She said keeping her ears inside the marching box and not worrying about those beside her was key to performing well.
“You keep thinking about the people beside you and calling the command right,” she said. “I have to remember my commands.”
The meets are held twice a year and are meant to bring together the various Air Force, Army and Marine Junior ROTC units in the area, Rainey said. The goal is to bring everyone a little closer together even if there is a little rivalry.
“This brings us together to have some friendly competition,” he said. “Each unit thinks their service is the best.”
At the end of the day, Howard placed first in the best overall category and Central finished second.
“It’s always good to be first,” Rainey said.
