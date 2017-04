Executive Chef Stuart Hardy was proud of his student's work at the grand opening of Compass Rose Cafe at Hutchings College and Career Academy Friday. Students in the Culinary Arts Pathway prepared the four course meal of lemon truffle salad, chili dipped prawn, confit pork belly and three shades of chocolate in the school's well equipped commercial kitchen. Hardy said "The kids did a fantastic job, everyone loved every single course. They were fighting to see if they could get seconds."