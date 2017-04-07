River flooding closes parts of Ocmulgee Heritage Trail, Amerson River Park

This week’s storms have brought the Ocmulgee River over flood stage in Macon, prompting closings on the riverwalk and the park on the site of the old water works plant.
The river is expected to crest Saturday at 19.3 feet, which is 1.3 feet over flood stage, according to a Macon-Bibb County news release.
Once the water rises above flood stage, a portion of the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail is under water near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and the Otis Redding Bridge.
Additional sections of the trail are likely to close as the water rises. Please heed the orange barrels and tape and avoid those areas.
At Amerson River Park, the north canoe launch and the south canoe takeout are closed until further notice due to the high water.
The Macon-Bibb Parks & Beautification Department will monitor the river level and reopen the trail and park once it is safe.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
