Shots fired at Green Meadows Townhouses

Bond was denied Thursday, April 6, 2017, for Martavius T. Kinder, the 26-year-old man charged with murder, vehicular homicide and other charges in the May 5, 2016, traffic crash death of Bibb County Deputy T. J. Freeman. Video by Amy Leigh Womack
Bond was denied Thursday, April 6, 2017, for Najiy "King" Williams, a Macon man charged with rape, trafficking of persons for labor or sexual servitude and misdemeanor marijuana possession. A Florida woman called police after she alleges she was gang raped at the Rodeway Inn on Holiday Drive in Macon, Ga. Video by Amy Leigh Womack
A truck with two trailers overturned just after 4:00 a.m. on April 6, 2017, at the Sardis Church Road exit of Interstate 75 South in Bibb County. Driver Ivory Jones said the sharp curve caught him off guard.