April 6, 2017 5:19 PM

Visually impared man fell on MARTA tracks, Mercer alum came to the rescue

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

A Mercer alumnus helped save the day Thursday when a visually impaired man fell on the tracks at a MARTA station in Atlanta.

Mercer University president William D. Underwood praised alum Daniel Summers in a tweet.

“That's Being the Bear!,” Underwood tweeted.

A southbound train pulled in about a minute after the injured man was lifted from the tracks, a witness told WSB-TV in Atlanta.

“I knew I had to do something fast,” Summers told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I dropped my bag and jumped down on the tracks. As I approached the man, another bystander jumped down with me.”

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to an Atlanta hospital with an ankle or leg injury, the newspaper reported.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

