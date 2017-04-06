Local

Funeral set for man who died following ATV crash

By Liz Fabian

Funeral services are set for Friday for a Macon man who died 10 days after wrecking an all terrain vehicle.

Jeremy Person, 25, was pronounced dead April 1 at Medical Center, Navicent Health, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

On March 22, Person overturned an ATV while riding on Jean Street in a neighborhood between Houston Avenue and Rocky Creek Road, Jones said.

His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Bentley’s Chapel on Montpelier Avenue with burial following in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

